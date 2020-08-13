You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Smith, Helen D.
0 entries

Smith, Helen D.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Smith, Helen D.

Smith, Helen D. September 30, 1930 - August 10, 2020 Helen D. Smith, age 89, passed away August 10, 2020. Helen was born September 30, 1930 to the late Asa and Lottie (Dingman) McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Glenn; sisters, Jane Hiles, and Patricia Rapier. Helen is survived by her daughter, Teri Wilson-Spencer (Greg); sons, Larry "Max" Smith (DeAnne), Charles Smith (Julie), brother, William McIntosh, sister, Judy Stuart (Earl); 7 grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and a host of other friends and family. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, visitation will be at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Children's Square or Jennie Edmundson Foundation. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert