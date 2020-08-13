Smith, Helen D. September 30, 1930 - August 10, 2020 Helen D. Smith, age 89, passed away August 10, 2020. Helen was born September 30, 1930 to the late Asa and Lottie (Dingman) McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Glenn; sisters, Jane Hiles, and Patricia Rapier. Helen is survived by her daughter, Teri Wilson-Spencer (Greg); sons, Larry "Max" Smith (DeAnne), Charles Smith (Julie), brother, William McIntosh, sister, Judy Stuart (Earl); 7 grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and a host of other friends and family. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, visitation will be at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Children's Square or Jennie Edmundson Foundation. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
