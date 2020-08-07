Snover, Carol J. (Kniep) December 18, 1934 - August 5, 2020 Carol J. (Kniep) Snover, age 85 of North Bend, NE, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Fremont. She was born December 18, 1934 in rural Kennard, NE, to Henry and Verna (Kuhr) Kniep. Carol married Clayton Snover on May 31, 1953 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. VISITATION: Sunday, from 4-8pm, at Moser's in North Bend. Interment will follow service at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church, North Bend/Morse Bluff Veterans Park or the North Bend Library. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 | (402) 652-8159
