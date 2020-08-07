You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Snover, Carol J. (Kniep)
0 entries

Snover, Carol J. (Kniep)

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Snover, Carol J. (Kniep) December 18, 1934 - August 5, 2020 Carol J. (Kniep) Snover, age 85 of North Bend, NE, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Fremont. She was born December 18, 1934 in rural Kennard, NE, to Henry and Verna (Kuhr) Kniep. Carol married Clayton Snover on May 31, 1953 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. VISITATION: Sunday, from 4-8pm, at Moser's in North Bend. Interment will follow service at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church, North Bend/Morse Bluff Veterans Park or the North Bend Library. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 | (402) 652-8159

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Snover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News