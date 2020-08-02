You have permission to edit this article.
Sojka, Janette M. (nee Jankowski) Of McKinney, TX, formerly of Omaha, and Lincoln, NE. Passed away peacefully at Faith Presbyterian Hospice on July 13, 2020 in Dallas, TX at the age of 68. Janette is survived by her mother, Beverly Jankowski of Albuquerque, NM; husband of nearly 48 years Bruno Sojka of McKinney; son, Jason Sojka (Susan Lynette) of McKinney; grandchildren, Sutton, Marlowe, and Dax Sojka of McKinney. and sister-in-law, Irene Hendricks of Omaha. She was preceded in death by father, Karol Jankowski of Albuquerque, NM; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Joyce Sojka of Omaha. VISITATION / ROSARY SERVICE is scheduled for Friday, August 7th, at 6pm at St. Thomas More Church, Omaha; with FUNERAL MASS on Saturday, August 8th, at 10:30am, also at St. Thomas More Church, Omaha and Reception to follow.

