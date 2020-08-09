Sorenson, Mary Ann (Park) December 30, 1929 - August 7, 2020 Age 90 of Ashland, NE. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Darrell Sorenson Sr.; children, Darrell Sorenson Jr. of North Platte NE, Deborah (Steve Shonkwiler) Sorenson of Decatur NE, Theresa Sorenson of Thornton CO, Mark (Delora) Sorenson of Omaha, and Daniel (Amy) Sorenson of Gretna, NE; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Betty) Park of Colton, SD; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandchildren, Faith Sorenson and Brian Sorenson; parents, Henry and Katheryn Park; three sisters; and one brother. Private Family Services will be held. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or Mid-Nebraska Foundation Brian Sorenson Scholarship Fund. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343
