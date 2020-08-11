You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Sorys, Raymond P.
0 entries

Sorys, Raymond P.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sorys, Raymond P. October 28, 1936 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Donna; sister, Shirley Buchta. Survived by children, Kurt (Ann) Sorys and Rae Jean (Tim) Pearce; grandchildren, Katherine (Michael) Schiavone and Karly (Jose) Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jonathan Schiavone. VISITATION with the family:, Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. Private family services on Thursday. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to Hold the Line Foundation, Holdthelinefoundation.org. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Sorys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert