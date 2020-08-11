Sorys, Raymond P. October 28, 1936 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Donna; sister, Shirley Buchta. Survived by children, Kurt (Ann) Sorys and Rae Jean (Tim) Pearce; grandchildren, Katherine (Michael) Schiavone and Karly (Jose) Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jonathan Schiavone. VISITATION with the family:, Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. Private family services on Thursday. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to Hold the Line Foundation, Holdthelinefoundation.org. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Sorys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.