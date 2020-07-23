Spracklin, Don and Dee Survived by their sons, William (Vicki) Spracklin of Council Bluffs IA, Craig (Karen) Spracklin of Valley NE, and Patrick (Stacy) Spracklin of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and Dee's sister, Donna McKean of Ralston, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday at 10:30am at the Valley View Cemetery in Persia, IA. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
