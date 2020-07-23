Looking for a loved one?

Spracklin, Don and Dee Survived by their sons, William (Vicki) Spracklin of Council Bluffs IA, Craig (Karen) Spracklin of Valley NE, and Patrick (Stacy) Spracklin of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and Dee's sister, Donna McKean of Ralston, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday at 10:30am at the Valley View Cemetery in Persia, IA. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Don Spracklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

