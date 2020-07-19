Looking for a loved one?

Stafford, Virginia L.
0 entries

Stafford, Virginia L.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Stafford, Virginia L.

Stafford, Virginia L. February 24, 1927 - June 27, 2020 Age 93. Passed away at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, NE. Virginia is survived by her sons, LeRoy Inhof, and Allen (Julie) Inhofe all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Megan (Ruben) Van Damme of Michigan, Jonathan (Carolina) Inhofe, and Sara Inhofe all of Lincoln; and great-grandchildren, Soren, Anya, Miriam, Xenon, Bronx, and Isabella. She was preceded in death by both spouses; parents; and brother Dean Curtis. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm, Saturday, July 25, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com Colonial Chapel Funeral Home 5200 R St Lincoln, NE 68507

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Stafford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News