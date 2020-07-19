Stafford, Virginia L. February 24, 1927 - June 27, 2020 Age 93. Passed away at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, NE. Virginia is survived by her sons, LeRoy Inhof, and Allen (Julie) Inhofe all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Megan (Ruben) Van Damme of Michigan, Jonathan (Carolina) Inhofe, and Sara Inhofe all of Lincoln; and great-grandchildren, Soren, Anya, Miriam, Xenon, Bronx, and Isabella. She was preceded in death by both spouses; parents; and brother Dean Curtis. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm, Saturday, July 25, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com Colonial Chapel Funeral Home 5200 R St Lincoln, NE 68507
