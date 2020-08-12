You have permission to edit this article.
Stahlhut, Marilyn A.

Stahlhut, Marilyn A. May 22, 1928 - August 9, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husband, Harvey; parents, six sisters and one brother. She is survived by son, Dean (Jacki); daughters, Cindy (Tom) Berg and Barbara Stacy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is a former Skinner Macaroni employee who dearly loved all of her family and will be missed and always be cherished. Private family services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Stahlhut as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

