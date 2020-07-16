Steiner, Pam January 30, 1952 - April 16, 2020 Survived by husband Dave Steiner. VISITATION: Sunday, July 19, from 1-4pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pam's name can be made to Nebraska Humane Society or The American Cancer Society. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

