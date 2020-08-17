Stennis, Vera M. May 12, 1943 - August 12, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Willie A. Stennis. Survived by son, James Marlon Stennis (Nancy); grandchildren: Jason White, Jacob Lindsey, Brandon Stennis, and Cameron Stennis; god-daughter, Delresa Myers; brother, David Nash, Sr. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 19, 9-11am, followed by SERVICE at 11am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. INTERMENT: Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
