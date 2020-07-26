Stephens, Donna Nicholine "Nicky" Ohms September 3, 1938 - July 23, 2020 Age 81 years formerly of Omaha, passed away in Lincoln, NE. Nicky was born in Harlan, IA to Hans and Teressa (Sorensen) Ohms. She was the youngest of nine children. She had six older brothers, Dean, Dewey, Marvin, Jack, Glenn, and Max; and two older sisters, Greta and Marie. She lived in western Iowa until her father packed up the family and dairy cows in 1947 and moved to Sunnyside, WA. The family moved back to Iowa in 1950 and Nicky graduated from Atlantic High School in 1956. While working in Atlantic after High School, she met and married W.R "Dick" Stephens on December 28, 1958. They raised their four children in Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Minnesota. Nicky was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Omaha. She loved staying home and raising her children, and then later pursued a career as a bookkeeper and assistant accountant. She enjoyed family gatherings, painting, gardening, sewing, and reading. Survivors include children, Judy (Glen) Petersen of Burwell NE, Jerry (Kathy) Stephens of Sioux Falls SD, and Sue (Noel) Timmons of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Dean of Union Grove WI, and Max of Eddyville, IA; sister, Marie Miller of Coin, IA; eight grandchildren including, Kurt Petersen of Burwell, Brian (Sarah) Petersen of Arlington NE, Jill (Clayton) Hensley of Fremont NE, Alex (Kelsey) Stephens of Spearfish SD, Kate (Dan) Prostrollo of Houston TX, Kelly Stephens of Sioux Falls SD, Sydney Timmons of Lincoln, and Samantha (Joey) Isaacson of Waverly, NE; also 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Stephens; her daughter, Darcy Imig; brothers, Dewey Ohms, Marvin Ohms, Jack Ohms, Glenn Ohms; and sister, Greta Ullerich. Memorials to: The Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter, 1500 S 70th St, #201, Lincoln NE 68506; Mission Central LCMS World Mission www.lcms.org/mission-and-outreach; and St Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N 90th St, Omaha NE 68114. Due to COVID 19 restrictions as well as social distancing guidelines, the family would like to invite you to join them virtually with live streaming as an optional way to attend the Service. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
