Stewart, Robert A. May 5, 1947 - July 23, 2020 Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Erma Stewart; and brother, Ken Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughter: Wendy (Harold) Cady, and Jake, Abigail, and Sarah; son: Tim (Annette) Stewart, and Marlayna, Brandon, Brett, and Allison; brother, Duane (Therese) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION will be held Wednesday, July 29, 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 30, 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S 32nd Ave. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Knights of Columbus 3019 Wild Game Feed for handicapped children. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
