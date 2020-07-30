Stika, Dorothy "Phyllis" September 22, 1937 - July 27, 2020 Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Moore; her husband, Frank J. Stika, Jr.; three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her children: Frank (Mary Jo) Stika, Greg Stika, Lori (Dan) Ceselski, Lisa (Randy Whalen) Mascarello, Lynn (Tim) Rico and Mark (Kelli) Stika; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty Henley, Kate Rock, Judy Henningsen, Richard Moore; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5-7pm followed by a Vigil Service, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11am, at Bethany Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for social distancing are being followed and recommendations for masks. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Susan B Komen Foundation or the American Heart Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
11:00AM-11:45AM
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.