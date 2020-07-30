Looking for a loved one?

Stika, Dorothy "Phyllis" September 22, 1937 - July 27, 2020 Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Moore; her husband, Frank J. Stika, Jr.; three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her children: Frank (Mary Jo) Stika, Greg Stika, Lori (Dan) Ceselski, Lisa (Randy Whalen) Mascarello, Lynn (Tim) Rico and Mark (Kelli) Stika; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Betty Henley, Kate Rock, Judy Henningsen, Richard Moore; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5-7pm followed by a Vigil Service, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11am, at Bethany Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for social distancing are being followed and recommendations for masks. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Susan B Komen Foundation or the American Heart Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jul 31
Visitation
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Aug 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
