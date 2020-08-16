You have permission to edit this article.
Stiles, Jacqueline Jill
Stiles, Jacqueline Jill

Stiles, Jacqueline Jill August 27, 1939 - August 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas Henry Taylor and Viola Taylor. Survived by children, Susan (Henry Cordes) Stiles, and Sandy (Tim) Puckett; grandchildren, Thelma and Lucy Cordes. Memorials may be directed to Dietz Untied Methodist Church. Private Graveside Service was held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Stiles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

