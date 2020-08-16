Stiles, Jacqueline Jill August 27, 1939 - August 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas Henry Taylor and Viola Taylor. Survived by children, Susan (Henry Cordes) Stiles, and Sandy (Tim) Puckett; grandchildren, Thelma and Lucy Cordes. Memorials may be directed to Dietz Untied Methodist Church. Private Graveside Service was held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
