Stryker, George M. September 24, 1939 - July 22, 2020 Survived by his caring wife of 43 years, Linda (Anderson); children, Mary Beth (Adakole) Iduh, Suzanne (Mike) Macaulay and Ellen (David) Scholl; and sister, Celia "Babe" Feeney. He was the loving grandfather to John, Elizabeth, Katerina, Andrew, Samuel, Peter, and Gabriel. Private family services with entombment in the Nash Chapel at St. Cecilia Cathedral. To pray with us, please join us virtually at 10am on Monday, July 27th, at www.smmomaha.org. Public services to celebrate George's life to be held in 2021. The family requests that you visit www.johnagentleman.com to share memories and stories of George. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Margaret Mary (Class of 1953), Creighton Prep (Class of 1957) or Marian High School (Basketball Coach 1964-1976). John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
