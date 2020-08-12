Stuckey, Larry D., DVM November 25, 1944 - August 8, 2020 Age 75 of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by his wife, Jan Stuckey of Plattsmouth, NE; sons, Todd (Laurie) Stuckey of York, NE; Travis (Jenny) Stuckey of Chapin, SC; daughter, Marsha (Trinity) Good of Weeping Water, NE; brother, John (Sharon) Stuckey of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Luke, Lindsey, Kassidy, Jack, Natalie, Joshua, Abby, Devin, Jordan, Kila, Madison and Azrael. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 14, 2020, 10am, at the Cass County Fair Grounds Open Air Auditorium (8420 144th St.) Weeping Water, NE. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend on the Harvey Funeral Home Facebook Page. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to FCA, TeamMates and/or Plattsmouth Bible Church. Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-4445
