Stuczynski, Donald "Stu" October 20, 1957 - July 21, 2020 Donald "Stu" Stuczynski, age 62, of Herndon, KS, was born October 20, 1957, on his mother's birthday, in Omaha, NE. He passed away at home, peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones, on July 21, 2020. Stu graduated from Omaha South High School in 1976. He was a career auto mechanic and enjoyed working the last few years at SureFire Ag. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Irene; and nephew, Brian. He is survived by his wife, Pam; stepson, Brandon (Anastasia); granddaughter, Brooke; brother, Jim (Carolyn); sisters, Charlene (Jim) Bolte and Linda (Tony) Mayer; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. For information or condolences, please visit www.baalmannmortuary.com. Baalmann Mortuary 109 N 2nd St #1801, Atwood, KS 67730 | (785) 626-3895
