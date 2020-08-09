Summers, Robert Savoy August 19, 1935 - August 4, 2020 Age 84 of Omaha. He was born in Omaha to Charles and Lucille (Smith) Summers. Robert was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, JoAnn (2019); and brothers and sisters. Robert is survived by his sons, Dennis Michael Jackson, Joseph Lewis Jackson (Chanina), Darryl Savoy Summers (Diana), and Warren Timothy Summers (Robbie); daughters, Maria Summers, and LaShanna Adams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; special family friend, Lola Spraling; nieces; nephews; family and friends. VISITATION: 12Noon-6pm Tuesday, August 11, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorial Service at a later date. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
