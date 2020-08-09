You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Summers, Robert Savoy
0 entries

Summers, Robert Savoy

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Summers, Robert Savoy August 19, 1935 - August 4, 2020 Age 84 of Omaha. He was born in Omaha to Charles and Lucille (Smith) Summers. Robert was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, JoAnn (2019); and brothers and sisters. Robert is survived by his sons, Dennis Michael Jackson, Joseph Lewis Jackson (Chanina), Darryl Savoy Summers (Diana), and Warren Timothy Summers (Robbie); daughters, Maria Summers, and LaShanna Adams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; special family friend, Lola Spraling; nieces; nephews; family and friends. VISITATION: 12Noon-6pm Tuesday, August 11, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorial Service at a later date. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News