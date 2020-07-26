Swanger, Lori Lynn June 2, 1961 - July 23, 2020 Age 59. She was born in Council Bluffs, IA. Lori was a longtime Veterinary Technician. She was preceded in death by father Melvin Swanger; and brother Randall Swanger. Lori is survived by her mother Shirley Swanger; brother, Timothy Swanger (Chris); nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm on Friday, July 31, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 3pm on Saturday at the Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
