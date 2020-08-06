Syslo, Regina M. July 18, 1926 - August 5, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Karol and Mary Stuczynski; husband, Tony Syslo; son, Kenny Syslo; brothers: Carl (Inez) Stutz, Ed (Irene) Stuczynski, Stan (Ann) Stuczynski, and Frank (Lucille) Stuczynski; sisters, Theresa Zadina and Loretta (John) Kaminski; infant brother and sister, Jon and Jenny. Survived by her children: Tony (Heidi) Syslo, Tom (Diane) Syslo, Jerry (Janet) Syslo, and Mary (Tom) Lukaszewicz; brother, Joe (LuEtta) Stuczynski; sister, Sr. Charlene Stuczynski, OSF; brotherinlaw, Joe (Theresa ) Zadina; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family members. VISITATION: Friday, August 7, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 8, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St). Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.