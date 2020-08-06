You have permission to edit this article.
Syslo, Regina M.
Syslo, Regina M.

Syslo, Regina M. July 18, 1926 - August 5, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Karol and Mary Stuczynski; husband, Tony Syslo; son, Kenny Syslo; brothers: Carl (Inez) Stutz, Ed (Irene) Stuczynski, Stan (Ann) Stuczynski, and Frank (Lucille) Stuczynski; sisters, Theresa Zadina and Loretta (John) Kaminski; infant brother and sister, Jon and Jenny. Survived by her children: Tony (Heidi) Syslo, Tom (Diane) Syslo, Jerry (Janet) Syslo, and Mary (Tom) Lukaszewicz; brother, Joe (LuEtta) Stuczynski; sister, Sr. Charlene Stuczynski, OSF; brotherinlaw, Joe (Theresa ) Zadina; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family members. VISITATION: Friday, August 7, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 8, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St). Interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

