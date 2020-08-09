Taylor, Steven P. Age 69 Born: November 22, 1950, Richmond, England. Died: August 3, 2020, Omaha, NE. Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Steven Maxwell Taylor and Evelyn Fordham. Survived by former wife, Deborah of Laurens, SC; daughter, Emily of Greenville, SC; son, Steven Andrew of Edinburgh, Scotland; sister, Ruth Olive of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Glenn Fordham of Shelbyville, IN; 3 grandchildren, and 2 nephews. Taylor immigrated to the U.S. around 1970 and joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring honorably as a TSgt Weather Forecaster after 20 years of service. Taylor played soccer all his life and appreciated music, literature and culture, including British comedy that shaped his wry sense of humor. In retirement Taylor became an avid ballroom dancer and collected books and pocket knives.
