Teague, Madeline Marie Meidlinger November 30, 1921 - July 26, 2020 Madeline Marie Meidlinger Teague, age 98, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away July 26, 2020. Madeline was born in Council Bluffs on November 30,1921 to Michael and Cecil Potter Meidlinger. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1940 where she participated in many musical performances and competitions. Madeline performed musical solos for many weddings and funerals throughout her life. She also earned a degree and certification as a licensed practical nurse from Iowa Western Community College at the age of 54. Her life focused on family and service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; parents; grandson, Joshua; sisters, Lucille and Francis; and brothers, Alfred, Harold, and Michael. Survivors include her brother, Richard Meidlinger and spouse Patricia of Salt Lake City; her children and spouses, Dennis of Omaha; Jean Rardin and Charles of Salt Lake City, Douglas of Salt Lake City; Julia Farrell and Paul of Ralston; and Daniel of council bluffs; 13 grandchildren and 39 grandchildren. Private interment in Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
