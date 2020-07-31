Thompson, Isaac J. June 30, 2020 - July 21, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, 12pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requests casual dress with any bug or racing related apparel. Join the family via webcast at https://boxcast.tv/view/isaac-thompson-bubmit1kkno0rfgqtdbn. VISITATION with the family Friday, 11am-12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Autism Association. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
