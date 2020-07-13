Thorson, Eleanor B.

Thorson, Eleanor B. September 4, 1925 - July 9, 2020 Survived by daughter, Linda Failla; son, Bill (Judy) Bardon; daughter-in-law, Cathy (Roger) Shipp; step-daughter, Carolyn (John) Thorson Brokopp; step-sons, Bill (Shari), Larry (Leslie), and David (Leslie) Thorson; step-daughter-in-law, Judy Thorson; sisters-in-law, Luetta Schmitt, and LaVerne Middendorf; brother-in-law, Jean (Jeanette) Bardon; eight grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 14, 5:30-7:30pm at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. A Private Family Service will be held. INTERMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

