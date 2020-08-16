Threats, Aaron, Jr. December 7, 1954 - August 9, 2020 Preceded by parents: Aaron and Christine Threats; sisters: Janice and Pamela Threats; and great-nephew, Nason Thomas. Survived by daughter, Briana (Valdez) McCray; granddaughters: Legaci and Honor McCray; sisters: Lotharee Gregory and Diana (Sherman) Morrow; brother, Clarence (Deb) Threats; a host of other family and friends. SERVICES: 1pm, Monday, August 17, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 12-1pm Monday at Forest Lawn. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
