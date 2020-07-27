Looking for a loved one?

Tice, Russell K.
0 entries

Tice, Russell K.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Tice, Russell K. March 22, 1939 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Ella Jean Tice; and sister Ann Lipfert. Survived by children: Kim and Jim Wischmann, Craig Tice and Rosalinda Ruiz, and Alexi and Scott Wellman; grandchildren: Sara Wischmann, Paige Wischmann, Mackenzie Wischmann, Zachary Nordberg, Cole Wellman, Jessica Wellman, and Ryan Wellman; great-granddaughter: Elena Martinez; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. No Visitation. FUNERAL SERVICES: Wednesday, July 29, at 2pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Road, Bellevue. Family Burial Thursday in Omaha National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials suggested to: Moving Veterans Forward. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News