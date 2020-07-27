Tice, Russell K. March 22, 1939 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Ella Jean Tice; and sister Ann Lipfert. Survived by children: Kim and Jim Wischmann, Craig Tice and Rosalinda Ruiz, and Alexi and Scott Wellman; grandchildren: Sara Wischmann, Paige Wischmann, Mackenzie Wischmann, Zachary Nordberg, Cole Wellman, Jessica Wellman, and Ryan Wellman; great-granddaughter: Elena Martinez; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. No Visitation. FUNERAL SERVICES: Wednesday, July 29, at 2pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Road, Bellevue. Family Burial Thursday in Omaha National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials suggested to: Moving Veterans Forward. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
