Tolles, Carl R. Jr. March 19, 1961 - July 23, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Carl Tolles Sr.; mother, Tresse Glover (Patrick); sister, Kathy Shreve. Survived by brother and sisters, Glenn Tolles (Sue), Melody Tolles, Wendy Tolles, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. No Services. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
