Tomlinson, Cheryl A. May 13, 1954 - July 12, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her son, Oren Tomlinson; siblings, Jeffrey (Laura) Rice and Deborah Haacke; her extended family. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the 72nd Street Chapel. VISITATION with the family Friday, 10am to 11am, at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

