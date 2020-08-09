You have permission to edit this article.
Town, Billy Dean November 12, 1931 - August 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; and wife, Patricia. Survived by son, Monte Town (Kim); daughters, Terrie State (Gary), and Debra Gregory; brother, Robert Town; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Thursday, August 13, at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE 68138. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

