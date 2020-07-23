Toy, Richard O. Age 89 Richard Toy of Waterloo, NE died at Lakeside Hospital Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred R. and Jessie (Talcott) Toy; his wife, Arlene Carol Toy; sister, Patricia Nestlebush; and brothers, Fred, Don, Howard and Robert Toy. Survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was the owner of Toy Tree Service in Waterloo for many years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn followed by a 1pm burial with full Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery south Omaha. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
