Triplett, Doris R. August 16, 1935 - July 27, 2020 Survived by daughters, Connie Leimbach and Christine Triplett; son, Steven (Alice) Triplett. VISITATION: Friday beginning at 11am followed by FUNERAL SERVICE 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the Boyer Cemetery Woodbine, IA. Reception to follow the interment at 5638 S. 51st St., Omaha, after 4pm. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. Additional details at www.klsfuneralhome.com. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234
