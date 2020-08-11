Trumbauer, Vivian E. May 10, 1938 - August 4, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, August 11th, from 10-10:30am with a FUNERAL MASS following at 10:30am, all at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Masks and Social Distancing will be observed. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
