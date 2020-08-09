Trumbauer, Vivian E. May 10, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Bob Trumbauer; parents, Floyd and Garnet Haifleigh; and sister, Sandra Wright. Survived by daughters, Laura (Tom) Kelley, Brenda (Lee) Grund, and Jenny (Dave DeLuca) Callahan; son, Brian (Gloria) Trumbauer; grandchildren: Connor, Kyle, Brennan, Madeline, Jason, Adam, Emma, Katelyn, Jenna, Tommy, Colin, Brian and Danny; and sisters, Ellen, Margaret and Deb. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 11th, 10-10:30am with a FUNERAL MASS following at 10:30am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Masks and Social Distancing will be observed. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
