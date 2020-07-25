Looking for a loved one?

Tryon, Patricia A. November 8, 1939 - July 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Richard; parents, William & Dorothy Branscombe and sister, Shirley Conkling. Survived by daughters, Christi (Shawn) Hall, Laura (Lane) Leach, Susan (Andy) Robak; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Chloe, Anna, Bradley (Ashley), Zach, Josh, Hannah; great-grandchildren, Madison, Kinsley; sisters, Linda Dorman, Rosemary Dyck and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Memorials to the ASPCA. Private Family Memorial Service: 11am Monday at Ames Chapel. Service will be live streamed on Facebook live at the Roeder Mortuary Ames Chapel page. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

