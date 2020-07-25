Tryon, Patricia A. November 8, 1939 - July 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Richard; parents, William & Dorothy Branscombe and sister, Shirley Conkling. Survived by daughters, Christi (Shawn) Hall, Laura (Lane) Leach, Susan (Andy) Robak; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Chloe, Anna, Bradley (Ashley), Zach, Josh, Hannah; great-grandchildren, Madison, Kinsley; sisters, Linda Dorman, Rosemary Dyck and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Memorials to the ASPCA. Private Family Memorial Service: 11am Monday at Ames Chapel. Service will be live streamed on Facebook live at the Roeder Mortuary Ames Chapel page. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.