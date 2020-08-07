Tschida, Eugene S. December 5, 1929 - August 5, 2020 Banker and Civic Leader. Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Edna; sister, Barbara (Bud); brother, Don; first wife, Betty; great-grandson, Oliver. Survived by his wife, Alberta; children, Alan (Gay), Linda, Ronald (Teresa); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sherl of Madison, WI. Eugene was in banking for over 60 years, serving as President of the Bank of Nebraska, La Vista, before retirement in 1997, now serving on the Bank's board of directors. He was a leader and member of numerous civic and local organizations, chief of which were Midlands Community Hospital, Midlands Community Foundation, Monarch Villa, area Chambers of Commerce, Papillion Lions Club, and the Metro Area Motorist Assist Program. Services will be held at a later date. For more details, please visit www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100
