Turner, Richard Clayton "Dick" July 17, 1935 - August 10, 2020 Preceded in death by loving wife of many years, Evelyn; and sister, Betty Jean Dirks. Survived by children: Rennae (Scott) Tieken, Diane (Dale) Robson, Kristina Turner, Chuck (Kate) Turner; grandchildren: Becca, Benjamin, Brett, Evie, Jake, Jordan, Josh, Lucy, Megan, Tanner; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Harper, Jaxon; brother, Terry (Jean) Turner. VISITATION: Friday, August 14, from 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE following at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500
