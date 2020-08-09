Urkevich, Jerry W. Sr. Age 77 Survived by wife, Mary Urkevich; daughter, Kelly Sanko; sons, Jerry and Jeff (April) Urkevich; five grandchildren, Zachary Sanko, Lyndsay (Jaiden) Hearn, Caitlyn Sanko, Nolan and Daxton Urkevich; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Reid Hearn; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, 4-7pm, at the Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
