Urzendowski, Velma L. April 24, 1928 - July 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edward. Survived by children: Gail Urzendowski, Mike (Rose) Urzendowski, Pat (Cheryl) Urzendowski, Dan (Kathy) Urzendowski. Private family services. Memorials to St. Thomas More Church or to Alzheimer's Association. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
