Vance, Max Bernard Age 93 Max Bernard Vance passed away July 20, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1926 to the late Bayard and Laura (Higgens) Vance in rural Pottawattamie County. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Vance; sons, Max and Michael Vance (Linda); brothers, Lyle, Keith and Burl; sisters, Charlene, Darlene and Linda. He is survived by his son, Craig Vance; daughter, Peggy Fuller (Allen); sisters, Phyllis Brewer (Dick) and Betty Duhs; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, July 24, 2020, also at the funeral home. Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Midlands Humane Society,1020 Railroad Ave A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
