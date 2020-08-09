VanderWiel, Joyce A. (Gibilisco) December 11, 1935 - August 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Hazel Gibilisco. Survived by her brothers, Phil (Sandy), and Nick; sister, Patricia (John) Key; daughter, Lynae (Jim) VanderPloeg; son, Andy (Staci); grandchildren, Blake (Jaclyn), Julia, Morris, and Hali; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We all miss her very much and she will be forever in our hearts. Joyce moved to San Diego, CA several years ago, and a family gathering to Celebrate her Life will be held there. Memorials to Holy Name Church, (Rectory) 3014 N 45 St, Omaha NE 68104.
