Vasek, Norma J. June 2, 1940 - April 21, 2020 Age 79, of Yutan, NE. Survived by brother, Robert (Donna) Schmidt of Omaha; nieces and nephews. GATHERING with the family: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 2-4pm, at the Funeral Home in Yutan. Memorials to the Saunders County LTC. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Reichmuth Funeral Home Yutan, NE | 402-625-2222
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Vasek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.