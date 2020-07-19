Looking for a loved one?

Vasta, Salvatore S. II, "Sam" July 5, 1955 - July 17, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 22nd, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 23rd, at 1pm at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive in Papillion. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

