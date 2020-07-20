Vasta, Salvatore Sebastian II, "Sam" July 5, 1955 - July 17, 2020 Salvatore Sebastian Vasta II "Sam," age 65, passed away from cancer. Survived by wife, Christina Vasta; sons, Salvatore "Sammy" Vasta III (Cassie), and Paul Vasta; daughter, Gina White (Adam); parents, Salvatore and Joyce Vasta; granddaughters, Elena and Briella; a future grandson belonging to Sammy and Cassie; siblings: Gino (Sue), Cindy, Michael, Ric, and Tony (Johanna); and nephews. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 22nd, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 23rd, at 1pm at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive in Papillion. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
