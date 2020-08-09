Vaught, Betty Jo October 16, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Betty Jo Vaught, born on October 16, 1938, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with her husband, Donald, and daughter, Barbara, by her side. She had a complete devotion to her family and her faith. Betty had a love of quilting and enjoyed her ministry with the Compassion Quilters Group of The First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho. "It pleases me greatly when you have one of my quilts. I feel some of my love is with you. When you are wrapped in a quilt, you are wrapped in my love." Betty has shared over 500 quilts with those she loves, and as a ministry project for the first responders and homeless. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Jo; and twin sister, Shirley Ann Canda. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Donald King Vaught; daughter, Barbara Franklin (John); grandchildren, Abby Jo Valentine (Nick); Jordan Franklin (Jessica); Mackenzie Franklin (Ariana); Claire Elwell (Brandon); Rheese; and Jasmine Franklin; great-grandsons, Ansel and Amos; and also by many special nieces and nephews. A Private Visitation and Service will be held by family invitation only. In lieu of flowers, Betty would be honored if you would make a donation in her name to the Compassion Quilters Group of First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho www.fbcrr.com. Please visit our online guest book for Betty Jo at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH Rio Rancho Rio Rancho, NM 87144 505-338-2000
