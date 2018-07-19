Vetter, Kenneth Age 85 Kenneth Vetter went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 85 years. He was raised in Garrison, ND, and attended college and seminary in Iowa. He was married to Hilda (Youck), who blessed him with four children: Jana Spilker (Keith), Julie Vetter Brown, Mark Vetter (deceased) and Lisa Vetter Warner. Stepchildren are Jayme Ford (Billy), Jesse Long and Tina Kinnan (Rob). He has nine grandchildren: Justin and Jordan Spilker; Claire, Carley and Erin Warner; Stefhanai and Jan Ford; Archer and Rowan Kinnan. He served Lutheran congregations in Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska and Ohio. He married Deborah (Aamot) Long in July 15, 1988. They lived in Ohio before moving back to Omaha in 2001. He enjoyed his retirement traveling to other countries. SERVICES: 11am Friday, July 20th, at American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to ComfortCare Homes OMAHA, 2315 S.168 Street, Omaha, NE 68130; and Endless Journey Hospice, 10909 Mill Valley Rd, Suite 205, Omaha NE 68154.

