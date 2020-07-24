Looking for a loved one?

Vuagniaux, Cleo M. June 1, 1927 - July 22, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded by parents, William A. and Lillian J. (Smith) Goldsberry; husband, Warren in 2007; grandson, Andrew Krahulik and 6 brothers. Survived by her children, David Vuagniaux, Deborah Moser, both of Council Bluffs; Dean Vuagniaux, Dan (Jovita) Vuagniaux, all of Omaha; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Harrod, Pat (Frank) Bigelow, Venessa (Denny) Sorrell; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Goldsberry, Gary and Gerald Goldsberry; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family, Sunday, 2-4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND BURIAL: Monday, 11am, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home, Monday at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

