Vuagniaux, Cleo M. June 1, 1927 - July 22, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded by parents, William A. and Lillian J. (Smith) Goldsberry; husband, Warren in 2007; grandson, Andrew Krahulik and 6 brothers. Survived by her children, David Vuagniaux, Deborah Moser, both of Council Bluffs; Dean Vuagniaux, Dan (Jovita) Vuagniaux, all of Omaha; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Harrod, Pat (Frank) Bigelow, Venessa (Denny) Sorrell; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Goldsberry, Gary and Gerald Goldsberry; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family, Sunday, 2-4pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND BURIAL: Monday, 11am, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home, Monday at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.