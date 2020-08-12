Wagner, Betty Lou 1941 - 2020 Betty Lou (Dolezal) Wagner, age 79 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family and her cat. She was born on March 17, 1941 in Omaha, NE, to Frank and Mildred Dolezal. She was raised in and attended grade school in La Platte, NE. Betty attended and is a class of 1958 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. She then started working in the savings and loan industry at Omaha National Bank for two years, then at American Loan in Omaha, NE, Equitable Savings and Loan in Plattsmouth for a time, and then Plattsmouth State Bank for ten years, retiring in 2013. During Betty's working years she also enjoyed working in the Church of The Holy Spirit thrift store from 2006 to 2010. Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Wagner; two sons, Bill and wife, Lisa Wagner, and Brian and wife, Amanda Wagner; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren all of Plattsmouth, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Sr. and Mildred Dolezal; one brother, Frank Dolezal Jr.; and one sister, Lorraine Kildow-Hull. VISITATIONS will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 1-9pm at Roby Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, NE, with family from 6-8pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held 10:30am, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, NE. Visitations and Graveside Services are open to the public, and everyone is welcome. Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services social distancing guidelines apply. Betty's family requests memorials to the Family of Betty Wagner for the purchase of Rescue Squad Equipment, in care of Bob Wagner, and to Happy Paws Nonprofit, in care of Betty Henry. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.