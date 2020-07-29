Looking for a loved one?

Walker, Ronald Dean
Walker, Ronald Dean July 23, 1958 - July 24, 2020 VISITATION: 4-6pm Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 7602 Military Ave., Omaha, NE 68134. Masks will be required. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

