Walker, Sonja M. Age 78 Of Valley, NE. Survived by companion and friend, Joe Timm of Valley; daughters, Catherine Luce of Omaha and Dianna Wilmart of Sioux City, IA; five grandchildren; cousins; and friends. No local services. VISITATION: Thursday, noon-1pm, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 1pm, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Interment: Arnold Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society. Condolences to reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

