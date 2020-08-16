Wallen, William "Bill" June 9, 1957 - August 13, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by parents: William Earl and Nancy Ruth; brother, Mark Leon; niece: Amber Marie; Survived by daughter: Michelle Wallen; son: Eric Wallen; 3 granddaughters; sisters: Cindy Wallen, Kathy Ferin; John Wallen; nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. VISITATION Monday 6-8pm. SERVICE 1pm Tuesday, August 18, all at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE; Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
